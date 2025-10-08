Coyle nets on debut but Hucknall Town halted by Heanor Town home defeat

Despite a powerful second half performance, Hucknall Town were unable to make it three wins in a row as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Heanor Town in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

But there was a debut goal for Aaron Coyle and the Yellows have a chance to quickly bounce back with two more home games this week against AFC Mansfield on Saturday and Kimberley MW on Wednesday.

Manager Tris Whitman said: “It was a frustrating afternoon at home against Heanor - a game that followed a familiar pattern this season.

“We enjoyed plenty of possession and played some good football at times, but struggled to deal with aerial balls into the box.

Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman. Photo by Steven W Davies

“After going behind early, we responded well and drew level and at that stage it looked like we might go on to take control of the game. However, Heanor restored their lead before half-time, leaving us 2–1 down at the break.

“The second half saw the visitors sit deep and manage the game well, showing little attacking intent but defending their box strongly and using their experience to see out the result.

“There were still some positives to take — particularly a debut goal for new striker Aaron Coyle, who took his chance well and showed promising signs for the games ahead.

“This week we’ve adjusted our schedule to allow the lads some extra recovery time and instead of training we have planned to go out for a curry.

“We then turn our attentions to AFC Mansfield on Saturday where we will be looking to get back to winning ways at home.”

The Yellows are still chasing the pack towards the top and a win on Saturday against the struggling Bulls could put them right back in the fight.

However Mansfield will be keen to pick up points to move them away from the bottom of the table and all of that makes for what should be a competitive game.

Before the Heanor game, Hucknall completed the signing of Coyle, formerly of Newark & Sherwood, Heanor and Kimberley, and he went straight into the side.

But on six minutes Hucknall failed to clear a long throw into the box from Mason Booth-Davis, the loose ball falling to Bermudan international Roger Lee, who powered it home from 12 yards out.

But, after a great build-up, Hucknall replied with a great goal on 15 minutes as new boy Coyle finished a move that started from the back.

The Lions were back in front on 29 minutes as Booth-Davies chased his own flick on from Dylan Wharton's goal kick.

His finish was parried at close range by Frankie Shepherd but the ball fell to the deadly Jamie Sleigh, who tucked away the rebound.

Hucknall dominated the second half but, despite eight added minutes, were unable to find an equaliser.

Hucknall have been drawn at home to Carlton Town in the second round of the Notts FA Senior Cup, a date to be confirmed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​