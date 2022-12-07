With all the goals arriving in the first half, Westcarr was at his clinical best to roll home two big chances, while a near-impeccable defensive work rate at the back brought three vital points to the other side of Nottingham.

Manager Andy Ingle was understandably delighted, saying: “It was a tough one for us.

“We knew it would be and we got the right message across, it wasn't pretty, particularly the second half, but we got the result.

Craig Westcarr - two goal hero in Radford derby.

“The frightening thing is we all know we can be better and we will keep working at it and we will get the rewards.”

Midfielder Aaron Lamb added: “Radford always fight hard and scrap on the pitch, so going into it we knew we had to give loads of energy.

“We had a fight on our hands and we were up for that.

“There were long balls, crosses, everything really, But the lads at the back were my man of the match – all four of them were solid.

“It was a really good game, these are the games which, if you want to go up, you do have to win, so we are really happy with the result.”

Billy Brooks set up his first, Westcarr shrugging off a defender, and seven minutes later a stiff Aaron Lamb cross wasn’t dealt with, tucked home once again by Westcarr.

