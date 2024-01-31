Crucial point for Hucknall Town as they finish strongly in draw with Melton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Wakley put Melton ahead on the half-hour. But the Yellows grabbed a well deserved equaliser on 38 minutes in a move started by Brad Lathall, leading to a good cross from Dillon Rawson and Daniel Odunaiya was on the line to tap it home.

The second half produced few chances, but on 79 minutes Rawson was unlucky not to get the winner as his shot hit the bar.

More drama in the final five minutes saw Niall Towle go down in the box, but the referee decided no penalty, and then Alfie Smith-Eccles save to deny Melton a winner.

Manager Reece Limbert said: “That was a positive result today with a point gained towards our target.

“The lads know that we have to be in games going into the final few minutes and that’s exactly what they did today.

“In fact they deserved to win after penning in Melton for most of the second half, hitting the bar and having a stonewall penalty not given.

“I’m gutted for the lads that decisions went against them as their efforts were outstanding.

“I have to give a shout out to our defence. Dillon was superb again, Abdul (Saad) had a terrific debut and the skipper and Mason (Rowley) were rocks at the back.

“The new forwards were impressive today also and there’s more to come for sure. I’m delighted to see Daniel score his first goal for the club.