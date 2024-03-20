Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With relegation rivals Pinchbeck United also winning, it made the victory even more vital.

Boss Reece Limbert said: “It was a great victory for the team today and I’m delighted for the lads and the supporters as the support today was outstanding.

“With Pinchbeck winning it was so important we got a result, and we did that with a great performance to match.

“We’ve been out to watch a few games recently and we knew what Ashby would offer and the areas we could hurt them and we did just that whilst nullifying their attacking threats.

“Defensively we were brilliant, bar a short lapse which led to their goal, but mistakes happen and we recovered well to control the remainder of the game.

“It could have and probably should have been more in terms of goals scored as we created so many chances and dominated the ball, but Ashby’s goalkeeper did brilliantly to keep the score tight. We got there in the end and it’s a crucial three points towards our target.”

A goalless first half saw chances for both sides and Ashby hit the woodwork before they had Leavi Oshungbure sent off for a last man foul on 33 minutes.

The deadlock was broken by Max Scoular following a corner routine. Niall Towle found himself on the edge before firing a deflected effort onto the bar but Scoular reacted quickest to nod in the rebound.

Just one minute later Yellows doubled their advantage as new signing Bradley Wells saw the keeper save his header from a Joe Ashurst corner but the loose ball went in off a defender.

The hosts then went down to nine men as Chris Acott was red-carded for his protesting following a controversial Eccles-Smith foul.

The hosts were able to halve the deficit from the following free-kick as Samuel Grouse was quickest to react to the rebound.