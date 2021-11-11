Daunting task in FA Trophy for Basford United at Liversedge

Aaron O'Connor - on target for Basford in the last round of the FA Trophy against Leek. Picture by Mick Gretton.

United may be a division higher, but runaway league leaders Liversedge are going great guns this season, particularly at home where they have a 100 per cent record and have only dropped two points away in an unbeaten start to the season.

Basford overcame Leek Town in the previous round thanks to goals from Aaron O’Connor and Matt Thornhill. Sedge pulled off a shock 4-0 win over Scarborough Athletic to reach this stage.

Winners of the round will receive £3,000, while losers will receive £775.

Basford will certainly need to up their game as inconsistencies continue to hinder them as they lost 3-0 at Ashton United last weekend -a third league defeat in four outings for Steve Chettle's men.

Florian Yonsian, Ben Hardcastle and Ryan Senior sealed a comfortable win for the home side on a damp afternoon.

The first opportunity fell to Yonsian for the hosts, but his shot was expertly blocked by Stef Galisnki.

The hosts kept possession well as they continued to forge opportunities and break down Basford’s defence.

It didn’t take long for Ashton to find a way through and it came via an unlikely error. Adam Collin mishandled and the lively Yonsian reacted first to head home the rebound for Ashton on 22 minutes.

In a rare foray forward, Ryan Wilson's corner was met by Brad Gascoigne's initial header which was saved by Oliver Martin and Rev James’ follow up whistled miles over from a tight angle.

Again, the visitors looked on the back foot in the beginning of the second half and it only took eight minutes for Hardcastle to slot past Collin, after referee Callum Jones played a dubious advantage.