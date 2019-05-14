David Flitcroft: Mansfield Town Timeline

David Flitcroft was in charge at Mansfield Town for just over 14 months, but failed to see the side home to promotion twice in that time from hugely promising positions.

Here is a quick timeline of his brief reign . . .

Tuesday, 27th February 2018

With just 12 games to go and Stags sat fifth in League Two, only two points off automatic promotion, manager Steve Evans shocks the club by quitting to take over at League One Peterborough United near his home. John Dempster is briefly appointed caretaker manager.

Thursday, 1st March 2018

On a very snowy day at the One Call Stadium, Stags unveil David Flitcroft as their new manager, having agreed to pay compensation to League Two rivals Swindon Town.

Chairman John Radford says: “David has a proven track record of success in this division and knows this league well. He has all of the qualities we were looking for and we are greatly looking forward to working with him.”

Tuesday, 6th March 2018

After his first game at Stevenage is snowed off, Flitcroft receives the warmest of welcomes from Stags fans as he walks to his dugout for the first time before a 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer ruins his debut night with a 90th minute equaliser.

Saturday, 7th April 2018

The honeymoon period is quickly over as, after six opening games without a win under the new manager, they find themselves trailing 4-1 at home to Crewe after just 20 minutes and are booed off at the break in a game they eventually lose 4-3.

Saturday, 14th April 2018

At the ninth attempt Flitcroft wins as a Mansfield manager – at no better place, too, as Mal Benning’s goal secures a 1-0 win at bitter local rivals Chesterfield.

Saturday, 5th May 2018

After a home draw with Port Vale and a win at Yeovil, Stags are left with too much to do to even make the play-offs as the season ends in a 1-1 draw at Crawley and Flitcroft ends the season eighth, three points from seventh place, and with just two wins in his 12 games. Some fans want him sacked already.

Saturday, 4th August 2018

With some decent-looking summer signings on board, Stags see off Newport County on the opening day of the new season to raise hopes.

Tuesday, 14th August 2018

A rampant Stags produce some great football to destroy League One bogey side Accrington Stanley 6-1 at home in the Carabao Cup – their best showing for years.

Saturday, 15th September 2018

A 2-1 home defeat by Exeter City ends their unbeaten League Two run but marks the start of a fantastic run of 14 games unbeaten in all competitions, ending with a 5-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Charlton on 20th November.

Saturday, 5th January 2019

A 3-2 loss at Carlisle ends a glittering run of 17 unbeaten games – their best sequence since 1976, setting a new club record of 15 away games unbeaten at the same time.

Saturday, 30th March 2019

After an untypical shaky spell of two points from four games, Stags roar back to form with a 4-1 win away at rivals Exeter City to raise promotion hopes again.

Friday, 19th April 2019

A home 4-0 Good Friday spanking of Morecambe has Stags sat pretty in second place with just three games to play and promotion looking all but assured.

Saturday, 4th May 2019

After unexpected successive defeats at Oldham and at home to Stevenage, either of which would have clinched promotion in the end, Stags find themselves at rivals MK Dons in a winner-takes-all last day showdown. Dons take just two minutes to net the winner as over 5,200 away fans see their side slump into the play-offs.

Sunday, 12th May 2019

After a 1-1 first leg draw at Newport, where big decisions went against Mansfield, Flitcroft again fails to get his side over the line as they lose in the cruellest fashion – on penalties after a thrilling 0-0 draw. The manager is close to tears in his post-match interviews. Some fans again want him sacked, others want to give him one more chance to make it third time lucky.

Tuesday, 14th May 2019

Stags chairman John Radford announces he has terminated Flitcroft’s contract and appointed academy manager John Dempster as the new first team boss.