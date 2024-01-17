Hucknall Town slumped to a 3-0 home defeat by Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier Division North at the RM stadium on Saturday and remain rock bottom of the table.

Joe Ashurst - hit the post.

It took only four minutes for Rangers to take the lead, centre half David Burton-Jones heading in from a good John Paul Duncliffe cross.

With 19 minutes gone the Yellows found themselves 2-0 down, this time from another header from a corner and another central defender on target in Luke Hunnings.

With very few clear cut chances for either team in the remainder of the half, the half ended 2-0.

In the second half both teams had a few half chances with probably the best opportunity for Hucknall falling to Joe Ashurst on 79 minutes as his long range shot just cleared the bar.

Tom Waumsley thought he had put Rangers 3-0 up on 70 minutes but the linesman flagged him for offside.

However, on 83 minutes Rangers finally did put the game to bed as Josh Sennett scored their third goal from a scramble inside the box even though there appeared to be a handball in the lead up, unseen by the referee.

In the dying minutes Ashurst came close again as his curling free kick hit the post but again luck was not on his side.

So in a match where Yellows did play some good football they were again unable to capitalise with a goal and eighth-placed Rangers took all the points.