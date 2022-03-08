Depleted Linby book place in quarter-final of Buckinghamshire Insurance League Cup

Man-of-the-match Sam Brookes.

Manager Andy Tring was again forced to make wholesale changes with seven possible starters missing.

The Adcock brothers Tim and Matt were away, Ash Foster unavailable, Ben Jones and Jamie Thomas both working, Jack James suspended and captain Danny Tring injured.

Jack Desmond, Sam Brookes , Jay Crumbie and Josh Melville all started in a very young looking line up.

Hilton arrived having won six and drawn one, in their last seven games so it was going to be far from easy for Linby.

But they made the ideal start , going 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.

On nine minutes Sean Craven sent Caden McGrath away down the right and his pinpoint cross found

Josh Melville, who instantly controlled the ball and finished with aplomb.

The second goal on 15 minutes was almost a carbon copy, with Melville volleying home from the edge of the box after a flowing move.

Hilton had a lot of the ball for the rest of the first half, without really creating a chance against a well marshalled Linby defence.

The dangerous Jack Thatcher fizzed a couple of long range efforts just off target, but Linby went into the interval on top.

Thatcher forced Jack Leverton into a couple of early saves in the second half, as the visitors searched for a way back into the game.

But Linby scored a third on the hour mark after good work again from Brookes who won the ball on the half way line, and sent Craven away. He found Jones , whose cross was touched in by Rory Smith from eight yards out.

Hilton got one back five minutes later when centre back Tom Pitkin headed home.

Linby saw off the remaining time and could have scored a fourth when Tremere Lindos' free-kick was well saved.

The win puts Linby into the hat for the quarter-finals of the League Cup and maintains their unbeaten home record.

LINE UP. Leverton, Brooks, Conn, Desmond, McGrath, Smith, Brookes, Crumbie, Craven, Melville, E.Jones.