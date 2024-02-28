Derby day delight as Hucknall Town produce five star display at Eastwood CFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 5-2 victory built on the sides’ recent 1-1 draw at Hucknall and hauled Yellows off the bottom of the table.

Unchanged Hucknall made the brighter start and Joe Ashurst was inches wide early on. But minutes later, excellent link up between Niall Towle and Ashurst left the former in on goal and his parried effort fell to Ashurst, who made no mistake this time around.

The away side wasted no time in doubling their advantage less than 10 minutes later thanks to a magnificent acrobatic overhead effort from Towle.

Joe Ashurst - two goals in derby win at Eastwood.

Hucknall were in control until a disastrous few minutes on the stroke of half-time. A Kyle Tomlin cross from the left caught out Alfie Eccles-Smith who tried to claw the ball away, but the linesman flagged to indicate the ball had crossed the line.

Then Aaron Short's foul on Aaron O’Connor gave away a penalty that saw O'Connor send Eccles-Smith the wrong way and level the game at the break.

Hucknall went back in front when Sam Smith netted from a Mazhi Simmons cross and made it 4-2 after a Rawson delivery reached the back post where Ashurst was lurking to add his second of the afternoon.