Derby defeat in game of two halves for Hucknall Town at table-topping Sherwood Colliery

Hucknall Town were beaten 4-0 in their local derby at table-topping Sherwood Colliery in a game of two halves last weekend.

Kieran Knight - brace against his old club.

After a close first half wirth chances for both teams, Sherwood showed their dominance and ruthlessness in front of goal with a fine second half display.

In a busy opening period Dill was first to shoot on goal for Yellows on nine minutes from outside the area, but was wide of the target.

Sherwood piled on some early pressure but Rowley and Crawford were effective in defence, thwarting both opportunities.

Westcarr also kept Smith-Eccles busy too and on 18 minutes Sherwood took the lead from the penalty spot as Westcarr converted.

Lathall's shot from the edge of the area was deflected wide of the post in the final stage of the half.

But in the second period Sherwood looked dangerous from the off with Hucknall having to defend well, and on 55 minutes ex-Yellows marksman Knight slotted the ball home to make it 2-0 before making it 3-0 with his brace just four minutes later.

Sherwood continued to have the better of the game with Smith-Eccles again having to be alert and Whiles also with some fine defending.

It took until the 81st minute for Yellows to have any clear scoring opportunity as Orange received the ball in the box, but he couldn't get his shot away.