Despair then joy in the cups for Hucknall Town

​Hucknall Town had mixed fortunes in cup competitions this week as they took a break from UCL Division One action.

​They were beaten 3-1 at Aylestone Park on Saturday in the UCL League Cup, before then winning 2-1 at Selston on Wednesday night in the Nottinghamshire Senior Cup.

Saturday saw all the goals coming in the first half with Aylestone scoring on 12, 25 and 39 minutes before Niall Towle found the back of the net for Yellows just before the break, but it meant that despite a number of good chances for Yellows and some good football in the second half, the match ended in defeat.

Yellows boss Reece Limbert said: “Aylestone was always going to be a tough fixture. Having narrowly missed out on promotion last season, they were always going to challenge us and that they did, racing into a 3-0 lead early on.

Reece Limbert took plenty of positives from Saturday's game despite defeat. Photo: Lee Fox.

"I didn’t think we performed badly during this period, we had chances to go a goal up but they were more clinical and made us pay for not taking our chances.

"Niall Towle got us back in the game with a well converted goal and we probably should have gone in 3-2 down with a chance just before halftime.

"The second half was a much better performance from us. I felt we had a lot of the ball and created plenty of chances but the Aylestone goalkeeper kept them in the game and won them the match in the end. ”It’s the first time since pre-season where I felt we controlled the game [in the second half) and it was a really pleasing response to going behind.

"Despite the loss, there are plenty of positives to take from the game and we have to take confidence from the second half performance.

"Ultimately goals win you games and whilst we are scoring in every fixture, we have to take our chances as a team, it’s not just down to our forwards.

"However, we are creating plenty of chances so I’m not too concerned.”

Wednesday night’s game saw goals from Niall Towle in the first half and Mykah Skervin ten minutes from the end prove enough to see Yellows through to the next round of the Notts Senior Cup in what was a feisty battle.

Hucknall welcome Boston Town on Saturday and AFC Mansfield next Wednesday, both in the league.