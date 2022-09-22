Dramatic fightback sees Hucknall Town overcome Eastwood in Notts Senior Cup

Kieran Knight earned a point on Saturday.

The Yellows looked dead and buried with 16 minutes to go as the visitors led 3-0 thanks to Jack Thatcher’s hat-trick, the third of his goals coming from the penalty spot.

But Connor Whiles curled home a superb free-kick on 74 minutes to reduce the arrears, and a minute later Aaron Lamb’s fine strike made it 3-2.

Then, with five minutes to go, Aaron Short’s looping header at the back post from a corner completed the comeback and ultimately sent the game to penalties.

Hucknall would prevail 7-6 on spot-kicks, each team taking nine penalties, and although the Yellows missed two and twice saw themselves staring down the barrel, Eastwood missed their two opportunities to win the tie and after Hucknall goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley had scored his team’s ninth kick, Eastwood blasted their next against the crossbar and the tie was settled.

It was the second time in four days the Yellows had battled back from a losing position, as Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Barrow saw Kieran Knight’s stoppage time equaliser deny their ten-man opponents a win.