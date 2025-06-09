But they did at least qualify for the Conference League – meaning a busy and even tougher 25/26 season is ahead.
Forest’s summer transfer window will focus on strengthening the squad for European football, with additional midweek fixtures now on the cards, whilst also attempting to challenge for Champions League qualification once again.
But perhaps the biggest battle will be to hold on to Morgan Gibbs-White with Newcastle and Man City reportedly ready to launch a big money move.
Using the AI took Grok, we take a look at the potential ins and outs at The City Ground this summer.
1. Igor Jesus - €20 million plus bonuses
The 24-year-old Brazilian striker is reportedly set to join Forest after the Club World Cup. His signing aligns with Forest’s need for a versatile forward to bolster their attack, especially for European games. Jesus has expressed excitement about playing in the Premier League, citing it as a dream move after success with Botafogo, including winning the Libertadores and Brasileiro Photo: Getty Images
2. Cuiabano - undisclosed
Botafogo's defender #66 Cuiabano reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Copa Libertadores group stage football match between Brazil's Botafogo and Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata at the Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) : Part of a potential triple deal with Botafogo, with negotiations advanced but values undisclosed. The 22-year-old left-back is seen as a long-term investment to strengthen the defensive flanks. His versatility could help Forest rotate players like Ola Aina or Neco Williams during a congested schedule. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
3. Jair Cunha - unknown fee
Included in the Botafogo triple deal, with confidential transfer fees. The 20-year-old centre-back is a promising talent, likely signed as a future asset rather than an immediate starter. Forest’s interest reflects their strategy of investing in young defenders, as seen with Murillo. Photo: Getty Images
4. Yoane Wissa - £25-£30m
Long-term interest, with a previous £22 million bid rejected in January 2025. The versatile Brentford forward, capable of playing across the front line, remains on Forest’s radar. His pace and adaptability suit Nuno’s counter-attacking style, but Brentford’s valuation could be a hurdle. Photo: Getty Images
