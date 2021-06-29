Euro 2020: Coaches react to a dramatic day that saw favourites France knocked out
It was another extraordinary day at the Euro 2020 Championships which ended with the biggest shock of the tournament so far.
World champions and tournament favourites France dramatically crashed out after losing on penalties to Switzerland with superstar Kylian Mbappe missing the vital spot kick.
Earlier, Spain had seen off Croatia 5-3 in extra time after another astonishing contest.
Here are the reactions of Spain coach Luis Enrique, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic and French coach Didier Deschamps to an incredible day of drama.