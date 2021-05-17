Ex-Mansfield Town ace Neal Bishop to combine coaching and playing roles for Gainsborough Trinity

Neal Bishop celebraates scoring for Mansfield Town at West Brom.

The 39-year-old, who has played over 500 competitive games in his career, has joined the Holy Blues from NPL Premier League rivals Scarborough Athletic.

Trinity manager Tom Shaw, also briefly at Mansfield Town in 2008, said: Shaw said: “We are looking to put together a young, hungry and energetic side, but to complement that, we also need to recruit an experienced spine - a core group of good professionals - and Neal certainly offers that.

“He is a vastly experienced player and that knowledge and nous will be invaluable to the group of players we are excited about putting together.”

After nearly 150 league outings for Notts County and Scunthorpe United, Bishop brought the curtain down on his EFL career having made nearly 80 league appearances in a two-year spell at Mansfield and worn the captain's armband at various clubs during his 23-year playing career.

Shaw also revealed that Bishop will combine his playing role with a coaching element, providing him with more valuable experience within the backroom set-up.

“Coaching will be a natural progression in the game for Neal, but at the moment he certainly has a desire and passion to continue to perform well on the pitch,” he said.

“He is as fit as they come and the outstanding reputation he has within the professional game speaks volumes about his character.

“I am really excited about Neal’s contribution to Gainsborough Trinity both on and off the pitch.”

Bishop said: “After speaking to Tom, the opportunity was too good to miss.

“I am passionate about playing and coaching and the chance to combine both is brilliant.