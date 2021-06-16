Ex-Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney joins promoted Dundee

Ryan Sweeney playing for Mansfield Town.

Sweeney spent three seasons with the Stags playing 127 games, scoring seven goals, and also had spells captaining the side.

“I am delighted to have signed for Dundee and can’t wait to get going and looking forward to the new challenge,” he said.

Sweeney began his career with AFC Wimbledon and broke into the first team before transfer to Stoke City in 2016.

While under contract at Stoke, he spent two loan spells at Bristol Rovers before a season on loan at Mansfield and a permanent move to them in 2019.