The Yellows have been on the road since the old Watnall Road ground closed in mid-October and manager Andy Ingle said: “There is still loads to do but the excitement is unbelievable. It is a real milestone.

“We asked for volunteers to help with the move last weekend and there was a brilliant turnout. Everyone has been fantastic, people chipping in. It's been great.

Advertisement

“Everything about the new ground is better., It is set out well and there is room for growth. If we were to get good promotions the ground can be expanded – it already had space left for it there.

Hucknall Town's plush new stadium on Aerial Way.

“The way it sits it is just primed for growth and it's up to us to take advantage of what we've got, look after it and appreciate it.”

He continued: The players are excited. I am showing them round the new ground before our first training session on the new training pitch.

Advertisement

“When they see it I don't think they will need much motivation for Saturday – it is a beautiful stadium to play in. I haven't seen anything like it in Nottingham. There is a different feel about it.,

“I expect a good crowd. We have had new fans following us away who were not regulars before. We usually average around 200 but I would be very surprised if it wasn't more than that. It will be a great atmosphere.”

Advertisement

Hucknall now play four of their next five at home and after Saturday's fine 2-1 derby win at Radford lifted them into fourth, Ingle said: “We won four of the stint of five in a row away from home. We are disappointed in the one we did lose but now we hope we can make this run at home count and be more consistent.

“Saturday was a big game and the win has done us a power of good.

Advertisement

“Blackstones were reasonably consistent earlier in the season and we know we can't take anyone for granted in this league. It won't be easy but we need to stick to the task and carry on where we left off last week.”

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was booked to perform an official opening on Thursday night and said: “Apparently my dad opened the old one and now they are moving grounds they wanted to continue that theme and invited me to do it.

Advertisement

“I think it is always great and exciting when a team like Hucknall can get new facilities. It gives everyone a lift. And you pick up new supporters when you go to a new ground. Everyone wants to come up and see it.