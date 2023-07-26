Excitement is building as promoted Hucknall Town get ready for the big kick-off

“There was a quiet mood about the camp which I was a bit worried about until Tuesday night's friendly when we had the initiations for the new players in the dressing room and they had to sing their song.

“That lightened the mood. The lads now seem to be in a really good mood and spirit and everyone just wants to get started. Win, lose or draw we just want to get the first one out the way, then we can take a breath.”

On their opponents, he said: “I have been watching Wisbech on YouTube from last year and they have one guy with a really long throw. They look to try to play but are probably more of a strong, physical side which is what we’ll come up against anyway.

Promoted Hucknall Town are ready for their first game at Step 5 on Saturday.

“I have not seen anything I am too worried about. As it's our first year at Step 5 we don't know too much about them, but they won't know too much about us either.”

Hucknall lost Saturday's friendly 2-0 at Gedling MW and by the same score at home to Carlton Town on Tuesday.

“I was a bit disappointed with the Gedling friendly on Saturday but only in the fact we couldn't field the side we needed to due to absence and a couple of injuries that we probably over-protected,” said Ingle.

“You couldn't learn too much from that. I thought our energy levels were down but it got much needed minutes into players' legs.

“Tuesday against a Step 4 side, Carlton have a good mixture of new, young players alongside their experienced lads and they are all good players. So I thought we handled ourselves quite well.

“They scored a very well taken first goal and for the first 20 minutes we were pegged back quite a bit.

“We seemed to hold our own, pick up and settle down after that first goal. But we got caught short a bit second half.

