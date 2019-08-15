Experienced international midfielder departs Nottingham Forest

An experienced international midfielder has left Nottingham Forest.

Adlene Guedioura's second spell with the Reds came to an end when his transfer to Qatar-based Al Gharafa was confirmed.

It puts an end to speculation regarding Guedioura's future during a summer which saw him win the African Cup of Nations with Algeria.

He leaves the City Ground having played 39 times since rejoining the club in January 2018 under then-manager Aitor Karanka.

The 33-year-old produced a memorable performance for the Reds in last season's home game against West Brom, almost scoring from inside his own half.

But he departs the Forest following the home game against Birmingham City on Saturday - with head coach Sabri Lamouchi wanting more from his players.

Meanwhile Fenerbahce have reportedly targeted Forest defender Yohan Benalouane.