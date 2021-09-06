FA CUP DRAW: Sherwood Colliery, Alfreton Town, Worksop, Basford discover opponents
The draw for the FA Cup's second qualifying round has been made.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:34 pm
Action will take place on Saturday, September 18.
Winners will receive £3,375 in prizemoney with losing teams pocketing £1,125.
The winners of Sherwood Colliery and Buxton will entertain the winners of Rushall Olympic or Stafford Rangers.
Alfreton Town travel to the winners of Hednesford Town and Cleethorpes Town.
Worksop Town are away at Bromsgrove Sporting and Basford United travel to Mickleover.