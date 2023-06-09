Fans around the land have had their say on the best and worst matchday experiences around League Two.Fans around the land have had their say on the best and worst matchday experiences around League Two.
Fans have voted this ground as the worst matchday experience in League Two after ranking all 24 clubs - find out where Chesterfield, MK Dons, Notts County, Doncaster Rovers and the rest place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:52 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.

Some will think that big grounds like Valley Parade, Meadow Lane and Stadium MK will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.6 (1,162 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon

4.6 (1,162 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (1,500 reviews)

2. Bradford City

4.5 (1,500 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (102 reviews)

3. Bromley

4.5 (102 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.4 (7,732 reviews)

4. MK Dons

4.4 (7,732 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

