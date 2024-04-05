​The Yellows’ place in the UCL Premier North next season was confirmed this week and they’ll go into Saturday’s home game with Boston Town free of relegation fears.

Although admittance will be free of charge, supporters are asked to consider a donation to the club’s chosen charity, which will be confirmed later this week.

A club spokesman said: “The supporters have been immense this season and the club is grateful for their patience during what has been a difficult season behind the scenes for those running the club as well as those on the field.

"They have proved that there is power and influence by sticking with us through these difficult times. The support this season, especially at away matches, has definitely spurred on the squad to perform, especially in the critical final stages of the season.”

Manager Reece Limbert added: "This season has been an emotional rollercoaster, especially for the fans, and I’m proud that we can offer this gesture as a thank you for their outstanding support.

"We have the loudest and most loyal supporters around and I’m glad we can repay their support in this way".