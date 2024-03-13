Fightback falls short for 10-man Hucknall Town in home defeat by Newark and Sherwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His relegation-battlers went into the game on the back of two positive results but eventually lost out in a game of two halves after Myles Omreiki was red-carded before the break after the Yellows had conceded twice in as many minutes.

“A challenging first half meant we were up against it going into the second half,” he said.

“We made a couple of tweaks to how we set up which didn’t pay off, but we resolved those issues going into the second half.

Aaron Short - pulled one back for 10-man Hucknall Town.

“Going down to 10 men was unfortunate but that’s part of the game.

“I thought we adapted really well, putting in a much better performance in the second half, which was unrecognisable in comparison to the first.

“We dominated most of the second half, despite having 10 men, which is credit to the players and their character.

“Had we had a few extra minutes at the end, I feel a second goal would have came. “Historically, going 2-0 down we would probably have folded and let the scoreline run away from us, but this team doesn’t let that happen and battles until the final whistle.”

Hucknall have four weeks to finish above bottom team Pinchbeck with only one team being relegated and Limbert said: “We are in a favourable position heading into our last six games of the season.

“The support in the second half today was brilliant and we really need that from start to finish to keep us going. This season has been a battle, but we are all in it together.”

The away side made the brighter start to proceedings, having more of the ball but nothing to show for it.

The first real chance of note did fall to the visitors however, after a dangerous ball flashed across the box without a touch and a relieved Eccles-Smith was able to claim. But the Highwaymen were able to make their early pressure count with 20 minutes on the clock, starting a torrid 10 minutes for Yellows.

Liam Moran was first to add his name to the scoresheet after tidying home a low cross, before Luke White hammered a long range effort past Eccles-Smith to make it two in two minutes for the visitors.

It then went from bad to worse for Reece Limbert’s side after Omreiki was given his marching orders.

Omreiki was dismissed after receiving his second yellow following a conversation between the officials for an off the ball incident.

Yellows managed to make it to the interval without further damage but had a mountain to climb.

Hucknall opted for a triple change at the break with Poplar, Rowley and Smith making way for Saad, Swan and debutant Scoular.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first with the Highwaymen almost adding another with a curling shot from Sketchley narrowly missing the corner.

Instead, Town were handed a lifeline thanks to a towering header from captain Aaron Short.

Joe Ashurst’s corner made its way to the back post where the Yellows skipper was on hand to make it a nervy finish for the 11 men of Newark.