Final pre-season supercomputer predicts shocks for Notts County, Chesterfield, Salford City, Swindon Town and Gillingham ahead of League Two openers

Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 10:36 BST
The new League Two season is now just days away.

It is a season which is expected to be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield and MK Dons going into the season as the clear favourites to fight it out for the title.

But there is a strong pack of chasers behind them made up of the likes of Notts County, Gillingham, Salford and Swindon who are all looking to secure promotion glory.

At the wrong end of the table Newport County, Accrington and Harrogate are tipped to have a tough season ahead as they look to secure survival.

There will be shocks along with the way of course as some teams exceed expectations with others having a miserable season.

So who is going to finish where? This supercomputer – produced by Plejmo - believes the table will finish like this.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and relegated and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

88pts (+25)

1. Bristol Rovers

88pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. MK Dons

81pts (+13) Photo: Jane Russell

80pts (+16)

3. Cambridge United

80pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

79pts (+18) Photo: Tina Jenner

