​First-half goals see Hucknall to first victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Under caretaker boss Phil Henry and in front of 260 spectators, the Yellows held on for a crucial three points in what was a great response to Saturday’s 6-0 loss at Deeping Rangers.

The Yellows were quick out of the trap from the off and as early as two minutes in, Joe Ashurst's shot was deflected for a corner from a Connor Whiles free-kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only two minutes later Louis Czerwak's shot from the edge of the box was punched away by the keeper for another corner. After probably the best spell and half this season, Yellows were rewarded by a well worked goal as Ashurst played the ball forward to Jamie Crawford who pushed it to Callum Orange who struck it well into the net on 12 minutes.

Yellows continued the pressure and Sam Sims tested the keeper on 18 minutes, before the pressure was rewarded by Yellows second goal with Orange flicking on to Czerwak who danced through the defence and curled his shot into the net.

On 27 minutes Ashby were down to 10 men as a player was sin binned, but Yellows couldn't take advantage. Alfie Smith-Eccles needed to be astute after an Ashby chance inside the box and minutes later Whiles clearsed a dangerous free kick. Smith-Eccles was on hand again just before the break and Yellows went in 2-0 up.

In the second-half it was a more even affair and Smith-Eccles was again on hand on 52 minutes with Aaron Short and Sims both blocking shots two minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawford came close three minutes later for Yellows, but the shot was deflected. Orange remained busy and on 64 minutes his shot from just inside the box was saved.

On 72 minutes the visitors pulled it back to 2-1 from a penalty when Smith-Eccles was judged to have fouled the oncoming player.