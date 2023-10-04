First test for new Hucknall Town bosses Louis Bland and Reece Limbert on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the resignation of Andy Ingle two weeks ago, the club this week unveiled former Kimberley MW head coach Limbert and ex-Sleaford Town assistant manager Bland as their new management duo.

“Both have had experience at Step 5 and are well qualified with a good network of contacts at this level. Staying on and supporting the new management team as coach is Darren Jubb,” said the club's statement.

Bland said: “What attracted me here was just looking at the fan base, that was a big thing.

New Hucknall town bosses Reece Limbert and Louis Bland.

“You also look at where the club has been. We want to take the club back to where it was.

“I was at Step 5 at Sleaford for about 15-16 months. I also worked in the youth side of football at Peterborough, then four or five years at Grantham.

“I know it sounds silly but it is important we play well. Get the performances right then the results will come with it and we will climb the league. That is the short term goal.

“This season is about consolidating, but we want to improve every season.

“What fans will get from us is a team they can be proud of and that will represent the club in the right way.

“The team will be on the front foot, so get behind us. If we all stick together I think we can do something really special.”

Limbert added: “With the fan base and the new facilities it is a massive opportunity to hopefully turn things round here and get the club back to where it needs to be.

“I have several years of experience at Step 5 and Step 6 at Kimberley MW where I was until a new weeks ago.

“Prior to that I did a lot of coaching at lower levels alongside Academy work at Burton Albion.

“I think it is important to set our standards from day one to get some early points on the board and start looking up towards the middle of the table, then competing towards the top end next season.

“Our team has got to be hard-working and brilliant at the basics. We have to make sure fans are proud of us.”

Second bottom Hucknall drew 1-1 at third bottom Newark & Sherwood last weekend.