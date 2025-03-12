Forest hero Callum Hudson-Adoi dreaming of another England call-up for City Ground clash

Callum Hudson-Adoi was once again the Nottingham Forest hero last weekend with the winner in the crucial 1-0 home win over rivals Manchester City that strengthened the Reds' claims for a Champions League spot.

He has proved to be a real livewire out wide since joining Forest from Chelsea, where his career had stalled, and a valuable goalscorer too.

New England boss Thomas Tuchel will have seen the growing form of his former charge from their time at Stamford Bridge together and Hudson-Adoi will hope by the end of the season he could be back in consideration for a call-up ahead of the City Ground clash between England and Senegal on 10th June.

Having played for his country at every level from U16 to U21 and regarded a very exciting prospect, Hudson-Adoi won the first of three senior caps in 2019, becoming the youngest player to make his debut in a competitive match for England, aged 18 years and 135 days.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - getting back to his best for Forest.

On his full debut, he became the second youngest player to start a competitive match for England – and he is still only 24 years old even though he seems to have been around forever.

Team mates Morgan Gibbs-White and – as an outside shout – Ryan Yates will also hope Tuchel may consider them for the City Ground clash.

But before that, all focus is on staying in the top four with Saturday's trip to relegation-haunted Ipswich Town far from a formality.

The Tractor Boys were only beaten by a Chris Wood penalty when the sides met in the league at the City Ground back in November and it took extra-time and spot kicks for the Reds to get past them in the FA Cup last week.

But Forest go to Portman Road on a high after the late winner kept City at bay last weekend.

It was a thrilling clash in the City Ground sunshine with that fabulous final twist as Hudson-Adoi found the winner with a near post finish from a visionary crossfield Hollywood pass to him by Gibbs-White – maybe the pass of the season.

But Nuno's men do need to get back to their miserly ways away from home after recent hiccups.

They have lost their last three away Premier League games, shipping 11 goals in the process, which is so unlike Forest this season.

They will need to keep a tight rein on Ipswich forward Liam Delap – a player that will be on many Premier League clubs' summer shopping lists if they go down.

With tough games against Manchester United at home and Aston Villa away in their next two PL games, Forest know three points at Ipswich is vital to keep them cemented in that top four.