Kelle Roos admits he can’t wait to get going after signing for Notts County.

The former Derby keeper has joined the Magpies on a free transfer from Italian club Triestina.

And the experienced shot-stopper has revealed he already likes what he sees at Meadow Lane.

“I’m really grateful that a club of this stature, and with such a large and passionate fanbase, wants to work together with me and I’ve got a great feeling about the whole place,” he said.

“Everyone I’ve met so far is pulling in the same direction – and that’s the sort of environment I want to be part of, where everybody’s performing to the best of their abilities and growing together.

“I’m so excited to get to work with the boys and to give my all for the fans here at Meadow Lane.

“I want to play a big part in the club’s progress and see how far we can go together.

“Having lived in the East Midlands for all those years, this feels like coming home to me. It’s exciting to be back and it should be a smooth transition.

“I’ve been away for a little adventure in Italy, which was amazing for my whole family, but this is the sort of place where I can really strive to meet my professional aspirations.”

Roos, who played more than 100 times for the Rams before departing Aberdeen, is also keen to use that experience to benefit the whole County squad.

“I have vivid memories of being helped by the more experienced players around me,” he said. “People like Curtis Davies, for example, were always there for me when I was younger – not as a mentor as such, but as an equal, someone who knows the feeling when things go right and wrong.

“I’ve spoken to the staff here and they already feel like they have strong leadership within the group and I’d love to add to that, because ultimately you need a strong mix of characters if you’re to navigate all the challenges of a long football season.”