Peter Handyside - died aged 49.

Tributes have been paid to the centre half from many of his previous clubs, including the Potters plus Grimsby and Barnsley.

Handyside was a promotion winner with Grimsby in 2002 before also helping preserve the club’s Championship status the following season.

Despite being Scottish, Handyside played his entire career – from 1992 until 2007 – in England.

Having initially came through the youth ranks at Heston Rovers he was scouted by Grimsby Town who signed him as a junior before promoting him to the first team in 1992.

He became a club legend at Stoke after making over 200 appearances for them and was in the team that won the Football League Second Division play-offs and Football League Trophy during the 1997/98 season.

In 2001, after nine years at Blundell Park, Handyside joined Stoke City. He went on to captain the team and eventually earned promotion out of the Second Division, as he had previously done at Grimsby.

In 2003, he signed with Barnsley where he remained for a year before dropping into non-league football with Northwich Victoria