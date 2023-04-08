News you can trust since 1904
Former Manchester United coach offers masterclass to Bestwood youngsters

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant, Mike Phelan, came into Bestwood, to deliver a session with Nottinghamshire FA at DL Football Coaching – owned and run by Hucknall-born coach David Lilley.

By David LilleyContributor
Published 8th Apr 2023, 20:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 20:14 BST

Mike has won Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup titles, while coaching some of the best footballers in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Paul Scholes, to name a few.

Mike and his team delivered sessions to DLFC under-12 blacks, where children from Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood engaged and participated in the session.

Former Manchester United player Mike Phelan with the DLFC under-12s team.Former Manchester United player Mike Phelan with the DLFC under-12s team.
Hundreds of coaches were in attendance along with players, parents and people in the community.

Mike Phelan at the coaching session.Mike Phelan at the coaching session.
Mike Phelan leads a coaching session for youngsters.Mike Phelan leads a coaching session for youngsters.
