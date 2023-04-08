Former Manchester United coach offers masterclass to Bestwood youngsters
Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant, Mike Phelan, came into Bestwood, to deliver a session with Nottinghamshire FA at DL Football Coaching – owned and run by Hucknall-born coach David Lilley.
Mike has won Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup titles, while coaching some of the best footballers in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Paul Scholes, to name a few.
Mike and his team delivered sessions to DLFC under-12 blacks, where children from Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood engaged and participated in the session.
Hundreds of coaches were in attendance along with players, parents and people in the community.
