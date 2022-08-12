Jones managed Stags for two seasons, between 1979 and 1981, taking over from Billy Bingham.

The club struggled under Jones in his first season and were relegated to Division Four, and whilst they challenged for promotion the following season, they fell just short with a seventh-place finish.

Jones and his assistant, Phil Lee, were sacked and Jones would go on to manage several clubs, as well as the Brunei national team.

Mick Jones after being announced as Stags boss.

It was as assistant manager to Neil Warnock, however, that Jones achieved the most success as he gained honours at clubs including Notts County, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, and their last club, Middlesbrough.