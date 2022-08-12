Jones managed Stags for two seasons, between 1979 and 1981, taking over from Billy Bingham.
The club struggled under Jones in his first season and were relegated to Division Four, and whilst they challenged for promotion the following season, they fell just short with a seventh-place finish.
Jones and his assistant, Phil Lee, were sacked and Jones would go on to manage several clubs, as well as the Brunei national team.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall Town secure first win of the season in emphatic style
-
2
Crunch game looming in title race for Papplewick & Linby
-
3
Family's pride as teen Joe Worrall makes full Nottingham Forest debut
-
4
Papplewick & Linby captain Sam Ogrizovic calls time on his 22-year Nottinghamshire Premier League career
-
5
Festival fever to sweep Hucknall again
It was as assistant manager to Neil Warnock, however, that Jones achieved the most success as he gained honours at clubs including Notts County, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, and their last club, Middlesbrough.
Jones passed away earlier this week, with Warnock tweeting: “We had some unbelievable times. Mick was the sensible one. I’ll miss him loads. Boy did we have some laughs.”