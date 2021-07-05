Former Mansfield Town forward Craig Westcarr joins Hucknall Town

Craig Westcarr brings a wealth of EFL experience to Hucknall Town.

The Nottingham born forward played 24 times and scored three goals for Stags in the 2015/16 season.

Hucknall boss Andy Graves said the experienced Westcarr has joined the Yellows for the love of playing football.

“It is a big signing for Hucknall,” he said. “We are lucky that things fell into place. He works with one of my players.

“We haven’t had any real football for two seasons and he was looking to not have all the travelling and just wanted to come to a club with a potential of progressing and winning something.

“He just wants to enjoy his football really. I had a couple chats with him and we kept in touch.

“I know he could go and play at a lot higher level. I explained how things are at Hucknall and how we want to progress.

“I told him if he wanted to play and enjoy his football with no real pressure and to help some of the youngsters along then Hucknall was the right club.

“I am pleased that he has bought into it.”

And Graves says he has already seen the positive impact Westcarr can have on the club.

“He has been absolutely brilliant to deal with,” added Graves.

“There is a real down to earth and nice guy. I have seen what he can do with the younger lads in training.

“Some of the touches he has are brilliant. I have seen positive comments from fans at the games.

“He makes it look easy and brings others into the game. He is really good with the youngsters and talks to them in a good, helpful way. He knows how to conduct himself and get his message across.