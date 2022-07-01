Former Mansfield Town striker Anthony Dwyer has joined Basford United.

Dwyer was on the books at Stags before being released on the 1st July 2016.

He eventually joined Matlock Town, before having spells with Hednesford United, Telford United and Nuneaton amongst other clubs.

And Dwyer has set his sights on 30 goals for the season following his move to Greenwich Avenue in the summer.

A renowned step 3 striker, Dwyer registered 20 goals for Nuneaton Borough last season but says he can do more and is now looking forward to doing so in United colours.

“I hit the 20-mark last season and was happy, but I wasn’t satisfied – I always felt like I could do more. 30 is my personal target for this season,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to score goals for this amazing club but never got given the opportunity. I have massive appreciation for Mark Clifford for having faith in me and bringing me back home.

“He’s clearly seen something in me that others haven’t, and I really want to say a massive thank you to him – he’s brought me closer to my family and always respects what I have going on at home.

“To be back on home soil is amazing – we’re not the biggest club in the city but we want to be one of them and that’s the mission as a collective, be that this year or next.”

Dwyer says he’s already excited about the new season ahead and highlights a key area to success.

“It’s good to be back in training and getting the legs moving again,” he added.

“The boys look fit, and we’ve got a good group of players in the camp – from young to experienced – which is massive in this league.

“I’m really excited about the new season and playing with this group of players and see where it takes us. I have extra motivation to go and put the ball in the back of the net as we target playoffs this season

“I’m football crazy so I tend to keep myself in good condition through the off-season. I have a saying which is “preparation before the preparations” so that mindset helps me out massively.