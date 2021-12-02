Lindon Meikle was part of the Mansfield side who lost 2-1 to Liverpool after an FA Cup thriller in 2013. He is now hoping to get win a place in the third round once again whn Buxton host Morecambe in front of the BBC cameras.

He will be part of the Buxton team - the lowest ranked side left in the competition - looking to upset League One’s Morecambe.

The Nottingham-born winger is no stranger to FA Cup glory days having been part of the eighth-tier Eastwood Town side who knocked out League Two leaders Wycombe at the second round stage in 2008.

“It’s a similar task we have on Saturday,” said Meikle, who played 113 times for Stags between 2011 and 2014.

“Wycombe were the only unbeaten team in all leagues and we beat them.

“We were a much lesser team than what Buxton are now and we were able to do that, so it is possible for Buxton to beat Morecambe.

“We were a powerhouse. We all worked for each other and we had the right formula for the players we had. Everyone knew what they were doing under Paul Cox.

“We had good players individually, but we were very strong as a team.

“Back then teams coming to non-league could expect a bad pitch. We (Buxton) play better on a good pitch and the pitch will be in our favour and it should be a good game of football.

“We have got good experienced players who are all capable of doing a bit. If we turn up on the day and don’t make mistakes in key areas and take our chances then we can get the win.

“I believe we can get the win.”

Meike was part of the Mansfield side who pushed Liverpool all the way before losing 2-1 at the third round stage in January 2013.

It is a tie he still remembers fondly after Mansfield went toe to toe with the Premier League giants, before being robbed by a Luis Suarez handball.

“Before the Liverpool game we had a really slow start to the season,” he added. “I remember maybe October time Paul Cox said in the dressing room how we could be in for a relegation battle.

“We were right down there and then we just went on a great unbeaten run after the Liverpool game.

“The Liverpool game helped us kick on, it gave us confidence and showed us just how good we were really.

“We just grew into the game. We didn’t think it’s Liverpool, we just took it as a game of football.

“Obviously you give respect to the opposition but you just forget about it because you are playing football.