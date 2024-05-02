Rolls-Royce Leisure U12s take on Hucknall Harriers (yellow and black)Rolls-Royce Leisure U12s take on Hucknall Harriers (yellow and black)
Friendship and football: 20 nostalgic pictures of Hucknall and Bulwell's kids making friends through football

Youth football has always played a huge part in the sports scene across Hucknall down the decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Dec 2021, 17:29 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 13:01 BST

To celebrate the town’s proud football history, we’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these snaps.

But we'd love to hear your memories of playing for local clubs and to see your pictures from those great days.

Members of a former Hucknall Warriors U18s side. Are you pictured?

1. Hucknall Warriors U18

Members of a former Hucknall Warriors U18s side. Are you pictured? Photo: Submitted

A past Hucknall Warriors U10s team. Do you recognise anyone?

2. Hucknall Warriors U10s

A past Hucknall Warriors U10s team. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: Submitted

Players of Hucknall Warriors who were guests at Hucknall Town

3. Hucknall Warriors

Players of Hucknall Warriors who were guests at Hucknall Town Photo: Submitted

Hucknall Rolls-Royce Blue U-7s celebrate success. Back row, L-R : Cole Taylor, Jack Marshall, Alex Pottage, Noah Curtis, Front row, L-R : Alfie Lilley, Caelan Doyle, Christiano Poutziouri, Rylan Jackson

4. Hucknall Rolls Royce Blue U7

Hucknall Rolls-Royce Blue U-7s celebrate success. Back row, L-R : Cole Taylor, Jack Marshall, Alex Pottage, Noah Curtis, Front row, L-R : Alfie Lilley, Caelan Doyle, Christiano Poutziouri, Rylan Jackson Photo: Submitted

