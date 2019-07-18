From Senegal to Hucknall - Could African youngster light up Town’s new adventure?

Andy Graves says a Senegalese student could be among those to help his Hucknall Town side adapt to life in the East Midlands Counties League.

The attacking player, the identity of whom Graves is keeping under wraps for the time being, is studying at university in Nottingham having moved from Africa.

He has been recommended by Yellows striker Kajally Danso and has impressed in pre-season outings so far.

And the Town boss is hopeful he can make an impact despite having limited football experience.

He said: “The lad has only ever played five-a-side football and Futsal back home but technically he’s very good and very strong, and the fans have been asking me all about him.

“Sherriff (Danso) comes from the Gambia and like with him, I knew about this lad via the internet and though Sherriff telling me about him.

“He’s a nice kid and very humble. We are awaiting international clearance which shouldn’t be too difficult given he’s not played for a club before, but it could still be a few weeks before he can play competitively for us.”

Meanwhile, Graves has been happy with Town’s progress in pre-season so far, with a 2-2 draw at NPL South East side Carlton Town last weekend followed by a 6-2 win at Blidworth Welfare on Wednesday night.

He said: “We’re progressing nicely and still having a look at a few trialists who have done well.

“We were unlucky not to beat Carlton who are two levels higher than us and had a lot of quality in their side.

“Then against Blidworth we were a goal down at half-time but were more our usual selves in the second-half.”

Hucknall head to Redcar Town on Saturday before then hosting Long Eaton United on Tuesday.