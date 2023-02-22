Ingle was forced into several disruptive pre-match changes and in a first half of few chances for either side, Lamb hit the sidenetting on 14 minutes while the best chance of the half for Rainworth saw Kinnerley save from a decent free kick.

Craig Westcarr also had half a chance just before half-time after a one on one with the keeper

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yellows stepped up the pressure after the break and Craig Westcarr twice came close, narrowly firing wide on 49 minutes and hitting the bar 10 minutes later, while Lamb, Knight and Ashurst also went close to braking the deadlock.

Craig Westcarr - hit the Rainworth crossbar in draw.

After the game boss Ingle said: “We left it too late to put on the pressure and duly ran out of time.

“Unfortunately we didn't get it over the line with the final chances, but taking the point and a clean sheet is important nonetheless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been far too inconsistent in overall play in the last four games and it's something we are all aware of.

“We have to play to our strengths and recognise opportunities in key moments of the game.

“We have the resilience to cope under pressure, but we have to balance it well with confidence to transition back to playing on the front foot.”