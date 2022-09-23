News you can trust since 1904
Chesterfield have a very healthy average of 6,870 this season.

GALLERY: How Chesterfield's total crowds compare with Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Southend United and the rest of the National League

Chesterfield are one of the biggest and best supported team in the National League.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:00 am

The fan have continued to back the boys throughout life in the National League, with more big gates on the way this season as the league leaders push for promotion.

Across the league 313,461 have attended matches so far at an average of 3,043 per game.

But just how many people have actually attended Spireites home games so far this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 23 teams sit in the attendance league table, with their total crowd and average attendance.

1. Wrexham

Total crowd: 39,400 Average: 9,850

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Oldham Athletic

Total crowd: 36,405 Average: 7,281

Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

3. Southend United

Total crowds: 28,101 Average: 5,620

Photo: Getty Images

4. Chesterfield

Total crowd: 27,480 Average crowd: 6,870

Photo: Getty Images

