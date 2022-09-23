GALLERY: How Chesterfield's total crowds compare with Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Southend United and the rest of the National League
Chesterfield are one of the biggest and best supported team in the National League.
The fan have continued to back the boys throughout life in the National League, with more big gates on the way this season as the league leaders push for promotion.
Across the league 313,461 have attended matches so far at an average of 3,043 per game.
But just how many people have actually attended Spireites home games so far this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?
Here’s where all 23 teams sit in the attendance league table, with their total crowd and average attendance.
