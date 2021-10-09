George Maris sitting up and talking after head blow says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - Pic Chris Holloway

Maris was on the floor for 13 minutes after a clash of heads with team mate James Clarke and boss Nigel Clough said: “George is sitting up in the treatment room and talking – he seems okay at the moment. But he take a hell of a whack in his head and neck area.

“I don't think anybody minded the delay in the circumstances. It takes as long as it needs to take to make sure the player is okay.

“We will see how he is in the next couple of days. The crowd and opposition were patient. The referee said we could have maybe come off for the 14 minutes but there was no need.”

Clough now has 10 outfield players either inured and suspended, also losing makeshift centre half Oli Hawkins at half-time.

“It was a groin strain, Oli felt it in the first half and felt he couldn't continue so it was a big blow,” he said.

“There is nothing we can do, the injuries are so varied and innocuous at times. Any points we can get in this period are a bonus.

“Until we get some players back and a team on the pitch it will be a battle.

“Pre-season you plan the team and squad and there is no way you can legislate for losing so many, especially in one position.

“With Oli out, if you class him as a centre half, that's six centre halves out.”

He continued: “I was very pleased with how we reacted at half time and played in the second half.

“Nathan Bishop has had very little to do. If we relax a bit in front of goal and hit the target instead of snatching at chances we might have nicked it.

“At half-time, the way Oldham finished the first half, if you'd have offered us 0-0 we would have taken it. But we were not negative second half and we created chances and had a good shout for a penalty which resulted in our player being booked.