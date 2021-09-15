Goalkeeper injury mars Basford win over Gainsborough

Matt Thornhill (centre) celebrates Basford's opener on Tuesday night (IMAGE: Mick Gretton)

Matt Thornhill and Kane Richards ensured a fourth straight win for Steve Chettle’s side in a game delayed by nearly an hour as Yates received lengthy treatment.

“It was a strange night, and we hope that young Matt is okay,” Chettle said. “All of our best wishes from the football club, staff and players are for him at the minute and hope he’s okay – it didn’t look very nice.

“I’ve not been involved in one of those before and the atmosphere turned a bit eerie, shall we say, and we’ve had to go back inside and mentally prepare for things again, not knowing whether we’re going to carry on or not.

“I thought that showed in our performance as it wasn’t very fluid or anything else but, like I say, first thing’s first, let’s make sure he’s okay.

“I didn’t think our performance was that good,” Chettle sheepishly added. “We spoke inside about being better, as we did before the game, during the game’s interval and again after.

“The quality at times needs to be better. We scored two good goals; the first is an area we identified in our pre-match stuff and Brad [Gascoigne] did some great work from a second phase corner to get another.

“It’s another clean sheet, I think that’s four now, and we’re really pleased with that, but we need to be better in possession and make sure we’re cleaner with the ball.

Chettle made one change to the side that beat Lancaster on Saturday as skipper Thornhill made his return, replacing Rev James who missed out altogether through injury.

With very little action in either box early doors, Ryan Wilson’s low cross after 18 minutes nearly offered an opener.

Aaron O’Connor couldn’t quite tap home and an otherwise innocuous situation soon turned nasty when a floored Yates was caught with the boot by his own defender clearing his lines and required urgent medical attention.

The game was initially halted, until a temporary postponement by the officials saw both sides return to the dressing rooms awaiting news on Yates’ condition before he was consciously stretchered off to hospital.

Trinity’s injury woes continued as former Mansfield Town striker Nyle Blake pulled up with a hamstring injury, although it was his side who looked the most troublesome.

Impressive all night, full-back Joe Wilson fizzed in a low cross on the half-hour mark, though no-one in blue could read the danger before his cute, reverse pass found George Hornshaw who blazed well over.

Non-threatening to this point, United’s own Wilson did well to win a corner off Charlie Jemson – son of former Forest striker Nigel – and a well worked routine saw Thornhill emphatically flick home at the front post for the go-ahead goal.

He nearly added a second five minutes after the break when O’Connor did well to shimmy round Jemson from Wilson’s throw and his pass found the midfielder who could only poke into the side netting from a tight angle.

Just short of the hour, another shot was blocked which led to another corner and Wilson, having a second bite and with acres to assess, put in a deep cross which was trapped superbly by Brad Gascoigne who fired back across, and Richards bundled home a second to extend United’s unbeaten run to seven.

“We know we’re not going to win every game until the end of the season,” Chettle rounded off. “But we know we have to try and be better and keep the momentum that we have at the minute.

“We go into the weekend at Mickleover in the FA Cup which is a big game for us as we try and advance there, and we have a clear week after that, so it’ll be nice to regroup and take stock of where we are.

“It was a tough start and we’ve now got ourselves back into a better position and we look to push forward from there."

United make the short trip to face Mickleover at Station Road on Saturday, September 18 in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup (15:00).

BASFORD UNITED: Adam Collin, Owen Betts, Ryan Wilson, Dom Roma, Brad Gascoigne, Declan Dunn, Terry Hawkridge, Matt Thornhill (James Clifton 87’), Aaron O’Connor (Joshua Scott 78’), Kane Richards (Reco Fyfe 78’), Alex Howes

SUBS NOT USED: Stef Galinski, Jordan Pierrepont

GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY: Matt Yates (Jack Gibson 20’), Joe Wilson, Toby Gould (Lewis Butroid 58’), Hayden Cann, Charlie Jemson, Isaac Rice, George Hornshaw, Liam Waldock, Brad Grayson, Alex Wollerton, Nyle Blake (Harry Jessop 26’)