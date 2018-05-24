Ground designs as work starts on Linby’s Church Lane home

Linby Colliery Welfare have wasted no time in making a start on their planned ground improvements this summer.

With the 2017/18 season not long finished, the club has got to work on preparations for the next campaign both on and off their Church Lane pitch.

Linby want to improve their matchday pitch by making it wider and flatter and in order to do so have moved it from its current place on the area.

It will mean a larger and well-lit training area for coaches and players to work on as well as make space for junior pitches.

Once this work is completed the club has plans to erect floodlights, build a new clubhouse and changing facilities - subject to securing funding.

A club statement read: “The club is looking to progress on and off the field and in order to do that, recognised that facilities must be improved. All of this work is currently happening at the same time.”

The ground has been levelled and the playing area reseeded. The club plan on building two new dugouts, install pitch side railings all the way around, put up fencing and locked gates to secure the main pitch and build a new stand, which it says will be “twice the size of the old one”.

And added: “It is an exciting time for the club with work expecting to be completed by September in time for the new 2018/19 season.

“We will be having a maintenance day at the club over the summer to help with ground works. If there are any willing volunteers out there, please get in touch.”

Meanwhile close to 100 people - players, staff and supporters - were in attendance for the club’s end of season presentation evening held at T8’s in Hucknall, one of the club’s main sponsors.

Linby chairman Ady Ward kicked off proceedings with his review of the season and a few thank yous before Dave Jayes took over to present the U18s awards, Stewart Bowley presented the reserves awards and manager Richard Hannigan gave his accounts of the recent season that’s been and presented the first team awards.

