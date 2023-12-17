News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest have won nine Premier League games in 2023.Nottingham Forest have won nine Premier League games in 2023.
Here are the best and worst Premier League during the whole of 2023 and where Nottingham Forest, Man City, Man United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea rank

The business ends of the Premier League table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in the Premier League have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table includes only clubs who have been in the league all year and is correct as of 17th December.

39 27 6 6 90:37 53 87

1. Man City - 87pts (+53)

39 27 6 6 90:37 53 87 Photo: Shaun Botterill

38 24 6 8 69:41 28 78

2. Aston Villa - 78pts (+28)

38 24 6 8 69:41 28 78 Photo: Michael Steele

38 23 8 7 81:44 37 77

3. Arsenal - 77pts (+37)

38 23 8 7 81:44 37 77 Photo: Catherine Ivill

38 22 10 6 78:43 35 76

4. Liverpool - 76pts (+35)

38 22 10 6 78:43 35 76 Photo: Clive Brunskill

