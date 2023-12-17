The business ends of the Premier League table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in the Premier League have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table includes only clubs who have been in the league all year and is correct as of 17th December.

1 . Man City - 87pts (+53) 39 27 6 6 90:37 53 87

2 . Aston Villa - 78pts (+28) 38 24 6 8 69:41 28 78

3 . Arsenal - 77pts (+37) 38 23 8 7 81:44 37 77