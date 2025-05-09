Founded in 1862, Notts County are the oldest professional football club in the world. They first competed in the FA Cup in 1877 and in 1888 became one of the twelve founding members of the Football League.

To celebrate that proud history we took to our archives to bring you these must-see pics from a bygone era of the world.

The images include a trip to Woolwich Arsenal in 1905 and Clapton Orient in 1921 as well as an FA Cup tie with Plymouth in 1923.

We also see how Meadow Lane looked in 1927 and a match at Crystal Palace in 1936.

1 . Woolwich Arsenal v Notts County - 1905 Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London, on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1.

2 . Edward VIII meets Notts County players Prince Edward (later known as Edward VIII and Duke of Windsor, 1984-1972) meets with Notts County players ahead of a match against Clapton Orient FC in Clapton, London, in May 1921.

3 . Plymouth Argyle v Notts County The goalkeeper comes out for the ball as Plymouth Argyle play Notts County in a first round FA Cup tie in January 1923.