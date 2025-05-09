Prince Edward (later known as Edward VIII and Duke of Windsor, 1984-1972) meets with Notts County players ahead of a match against Clapton Orient FC in Clapton, London, on May 1921.Prince Edward (later known as Edward VIII and Duke of Windsor, 1984-1972) meets with Notts County players ahead of a match against Clapton Orient FC in Clapton, London, on May 1921.
Here's 15 fascinating black and white images showing Notts County between 1905 and 1973

Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:27 BST
Notts County has a very long and proud history.

Founded in 1862, Notts County are the oldest professional football club in the world. They first competed in the FA Cup in 1877 and in 1888 became one of the twelve founding members of the Football League.

To celebrate that proud history we took to our archives to bring you these must-see pics from a bygone era of the world.

The images include a trip to Woolwich Arsenal in 1905 and Clapton Orient in 1921 as well as an FA Cup tie with Plymouth in 1923.

We also see how Meadow Lane looked in 1927 and a match at Crystal Palace in 1936.

Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London, on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1.

1. Woolwich Arsenal v Notts County - 1905

Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London, on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Edward (later known as Edward VIII and Duke of Windsor, 1984-1972) meets with Notts County players ahead of a match against Clapton Orient FC in Clapton, London, in May 1921.

2. Edward VIII meets Notts County players

Prince Edward (later known as Edward VIII and Duke of Windsor, 1984-1972) meets with Notts County players ahead of a match against Clapton Orient FC in Clapton, London, in May 1921. Photo: Getty Images

The goalkeeper comes out for the ball as Plymouth Argyle play Notts County in a first round FA Cup tie in January 1923.

3. Plymouth Argyle v Notts County

The goalkeeper comes out for the ball as Plymouth Argyle play Notts County in a first round FA Cup tie in January 1923. Photo: Getty Images

Notts County goalkeeper Albert Iremonger makes a save during an FA Cup second round tie at the Nest (Croydon Common Athletic Ground), London on 2nd February 1924. The match ended in a goalless draw.

4. Albert Iremonger

Notts County goalkeeper Albert Iremonger makes a save during an FA Cup second round tie at the Nest (Croydon Common Athletic Ground), London on 2nd February 1924. The match ended in a goalless draw. Photo: Getty Images

