Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99 season and they wasted absolutely no time in adding to their squad.

Jesse Lingard, who signed on a free transfer from Manchester United, is their biggest earner, taking home £200,000 per week.

Aston Villa has also seen a big increase with wages going up 25% from last season.

Everton have significantly reduced outgoings on wages by over 46% following a relegation scare in 2021/22.

The research has been conducted by OLBG and reveals how much Premier League clubs wage bills have increased or decreased from last season, using data from Sportsrac.

Have your say on the findings via our social media channels.

1. Manchester United - £212,781,000.00 Highest paid: Cristiano Ronaldo (£515,385.00) Decrease: -0.79% Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - £153,480,000.00 Highest paid: Mo Salah (£350,000.00) Increase: 11.81% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - £150,568,000.00 Highest paid: Raheem Sterling (£325,000.00) Decrease: -14.43% Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Manchester City - £144,184,000.00 Highest paid: Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000.00) Decrease: -3.46% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales