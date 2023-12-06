Here's how the Premier League table would look if games ended after 60 minutes, and where Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs would be - picture gallery
Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
In the actual Premier League table a thrilling battle for the title is starting to develop.
But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?
Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk
1 / 5