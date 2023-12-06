News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest have won 14 points at the 60 minute stage of games this season.

Here's how the Premier League table would look if games ended after 60 minutes, and where Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs would be - picture gallery

Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT

In the actual Premier League table a thrilling battle for the title is starting to develop.

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

14 10 4 0 23:6 17 34

1. Man City - 34pts

14 10 4 0 23:6 17 34 Photo: Shaun Botterill

14 8 3 3 18:7 11 27

2. Newcastle United - 27pts

14 8 3 3 18:7 11 27 Photo: Clive Brunskill

14 7 6 1 18:10 8 27

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 27pts

14 7 6 1 18:10 8 27 Photo: Shaun Botterill

14 7 6 1 14:7 7 27

4. Brentford - 27pts

14 7 6 1 14:7 7 27 Photo: Richard Heathcote

