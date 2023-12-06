Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.

In the actual Premier League table a thrilling battle for the title is starting to develop.

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

1 . Man City - 34pts 14 10 4 0 23:6 17 34 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Newcastle United - 27pts 14 8 3 3 18:7 11 27 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham Hotspur - 27pts 14 7 6 1 18:10 8 27 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales