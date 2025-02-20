Nottingham Forest remain on course for a top four finish after some excellent form.Nottingham Forest remain on course for a top four finish after some excellent form.
Nottingham Forest remain on course for a top four finish after some excellent form.

Here's who is in form and who is in freefall as the Premier League season reaches the business end - where Nottingham Forest, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
Forest slipped to a second defeat in three games after a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

But they remain in a great position to seal a dream place in next year’s Champions League after a great run of form in recent weeks.

Chelsea, Man City, Bournemouth and Newcastle United are all looking to chase Forest down.

At the top Liverpool continue to look destined for the title as Arsenal battle to keep up the pace.

Here we take a look at the current form table and see who is peaking and flopping right now. Stats run from matchday 16 to 26.

Have your say on the season so far via our social media channels.

10 7 3 0 29:11 18 24

1. Liverpool

10 7 3 0 29:11 18 24 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 7 3 0 22:7 15 24

2. Arsenal

10 7 3 0 22:7 15 24 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 7 1 2 22:11 11 22

3. Nottingham Forest

10 7 1 2 22:11 11 22 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 7 0 3 23:12 11 21

4. Newcastle United

10 7 0 3 23:12 11 21 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenalNottingham ForestMan UnitedChelseaEvertonFulham
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice