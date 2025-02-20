But they remain in a great position to seal a dream place in next year’s Champions League after a great run of form in recent weeks.

Chelsea, Man City, Bournemouth and Newcastle United are all looking to chase Forest down.

At the top Liverpool continue to look destined for the title as Arsenal battle to keep up the pace.

Here we take a look at the current form table and see who is peaking and flopping right now. Stats run from matchday 16 to 26.

