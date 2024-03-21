Hopes high for Hucknall Town as relegation battle nears finishing line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday's 2-1 win at nine-man Ashby Ivanhoe was crucial for the Yellows with Pinchbeck below them also winning, Hucknall a point ahead with a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Heanor Town are currently 13th in the UCL Premier Division North table and have had mixed results recently. But Hucknall boss Reece Limbert is taking nothing for granted ahead of Saturday's visit of Heanor Town.

“A great win last Saturday against Ashby Ivanhoe means our positive run of form continues and it has certainly gave us a boost going into the final five games,” he said.

“But with Pinchbeck winning, we have to remain grounded and we understand that there is still a job to do going into Saturday’s game against Heanor.

“Heanor are a solid team with some good individuals across the pitch and like every team we face will provide us with another stern test.

“Hopefully the home crowd will make the difference for us as they have been magnificent this season, and we will look to repay their support with a good performance and hopefully a result to match.

“I said last week that we need to be consistent going into an important stage of the season and we need to show a similar level of performance against Heanor if we are to take anything from the game.

“We are more than capable of putting back to back performances and results together, but that’s easier said than done.

“That’s our main target this week and we can only focus on one game at a time.”

The club have made signings to bolster their relegation battle in Brad Wells, who made his debut on Saturday, Max Scoular and Brad Thompson and Limbert said: “We’ve made three additions recently across all areas of the pitch and all have been a breath of fresh air whilst we’ve had a few minor injuries.

