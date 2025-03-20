Watching Nottingham Forest isn't a cheap business these days.placeholder image
How much? - How matchday ticket prices at Nottingham Forest compares to their Premier League rivals as storm rages following Manchester United season-ticket hike

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
Ticket prices for top flight football used to be affordable to the masses, with ticket prices just a small fraction of the average wage.

Then football became increasingly fashionable with the advent of the Premier League . . . and now the rest is history.

Nowadays taking in a Premier League game is a serious investment for fans of certain clubs – as these eye-opening prices for a match ticket show.

Here we take a look at every club’s cheapest, average and most expensive matchday ticket prices.

Information has been supplied by the footballfancast.com website and are accurate as of March 20, 2025.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on ticket-pricing in football.. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Cheapest: £25 Average: £47.50 Most expensive: £70

1. Southampton

Cheapest: £25 Average: £47.50 Most expensive: £70 Photo: Getty Images

Cheapest: £26 Average: £48.50 Most expensive: £71

2. Wolves

Cheapest: £26 Average: £48.50 Most expensive: £71 Photo: Getty Images

Cheapest: £30 Average: £39.50 Most expensive: £49

3. AFC Bournemouth

Cheapest: £30 Average: £39.50 Most expensive: £49 Photo: Getty Images

Cheapest: £30 Average: £47.50 Most expensive: £65

4. Brentford

Cheapest: £30 Average: £47.50 Most expensive: £65 Photo: Getty Images

