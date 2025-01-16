Hucknall aim to make it three wins on the bounce after cup success

Tris Whitman was pleased with his side's work rate in the win over Sherwood on Wednesday.

​Hucknall Town are preparing to welcome Wisbech Town to the RM Stadium on Saturday as they return to league action in the UCL Premier Division North.

They go into the game having enjoyed back-to-back wins, firstly the emphatic success against table toppers Eastwood CFC on January 4 and then on Wednesday night beating step four side Sherwood Colliery in the Notts Senior Cup.

Yellows are seeing many improvements in all areas of the pitch. They were resolute at the back in the cup match on Wednesday and took their opportunities in the first half with goals from Solace Uyi-Olaye and Brad Lathall.

The visitors scored early in the second half and were then twice denied by the woodwork, but Yellows held on to progress to the semi-finals.

Manager Tris Whitman said: “We made a number of changes to the starting line-up and bench but came away with a really impressive 2-1 win.

“We started well and controlled large parts of the first half through good possession and were quick to win the ball back when Sherwood tried to break. We worked hard to deny space and they created a few half chances without really threatening.

"Midway through the first half I felt we started to get more joy as Sherwood pushed higher ahead of the opening goal, which allowed us to exploit space and Solace finished coolly into the bottom corner. We doubled the lead at a great time with another example of how we press out of possession, which saw Brad Lathall close down the keeper and score into an empty net.

"We always knew the second half was going to be difficult as Sherwood pushing to get back into the game and some of our lads starting to look tired. This was the case and Sherwood pulled one back early into the second half which changed the momentum of the game.

"We were forced into a number of changes due to fatigue and cramp but I felt everybody gave everything to defend the lead and overall I felt we defended their threat really well.”

With the table so tight around the Yellows, a win on Saturday would take them above their opposition, with Whitman adding: “It was good to see the character of the lads in a tough cup match, which is something we look to build on going forwards and will put us in good stead for the battle we have ahead on Saturday.”