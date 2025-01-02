Hucknall all set for Eastwood test

Luis Parkes and his Hucknall team-mates will take on Eastwood this weekend. (Stock photo)

​Hucknall Town are all set for arguably their toughest test of the season so far as league leaders Eastwood CFC host the Yellows this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Badgers are four points clear at the top going into 2025, although second-placed Bourne Town have two games in hand.

They ran out 5-1 winners at Melton Town on Saturday and won 2-1 at the RM Stadium in the reverse fixture with Hucknall back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Yellows boss Tris Whitman will be relishing the challenge of visiting one of his old stomping grounds given he had playing spells at Eastwood Town, and also close friends in the shape of Eastwood bosses Daryll Thomas and Martin Ball.

The game comes off the back of a disappointing Boxing Day loss at Kimberley Miners Welfare, who picked up only their second win of the season so far thanks to Aaron Coyle’s second-half winner.

And Whitman told the club’s media it was a good opportunity missed to climb away from danger, with Hucknall still on 19 points – level with two sides below them in the table with Kimberley propping everyone up on ten points.

He said: "Saturday's game at Kimberley was especially frustrating as we felt it was a good opportunity to make it back to back wins and put us in a better position in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we always knew the fixture could be difficult with it being on Boxing Day and the conditions and pitch weren’t great for either team.

"Again I felt we showed good signs of being the better team but lacked what we had showed in our previous game against Melton Town.

"Over the course of the game I felt we probably created the better of the few opportunities created by either side, but again lacked ruthlessness in both boxes and Kimberley deservedly took their one good chance and with it took the points.

"The lads were deflated after the game and part of the frustration is that fact we feel that if we can be more consistent in our performances, we can start to pick up more positive results.”

​After Saturday’s game, Hucknall then welcome Sherwood Colliery in the Notts Senior Cup next Wednesday night.